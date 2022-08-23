Clay and Buck
Karol Markowicz Shines Light on the Latest Leftist Attacks on Israel and Tesla
13 March, 2025

The C&B Podcast Network host weighs in on several of today's breaking news stories.
VIP Video: The Issue With Democrat Sanctuary Cities

Health & Wellness with Buck: Walking Works
12 March, 2025

Health & Wellness with Buck: Walking Works

Buck takes a short departure from the news of the day to discuss his recent 35-pound weight loss and one of the simple life changes that helped him.

VIP Video: Don't Let the Trump-Hating Media Panic Your Economic Outlook
12 March, 2025

VIP Video: Don't Let the Trump-Hating Media Panic Your Economic Outlook

President Trump is doing big things to fix the economy -- and inflation is already coming down.

Buck's Deep Dive Into the Trump Tariffs
11 March, 2025

Buck's Deep Dive Into the Trump Tariffs

Watch Buck clearly and simply explain how the Trump tariffs are designed to work and why they're necessary.

"Dems have to lie to you. The lie is that they don’t want these illegals here. They do. But, if they’re open about that, they lose power, as just happened in this election."
--Buck Sexton

"Border czar Tom Homan is a superstar in this Trump administration, somebody who knows the subject matter and is a warrior for the law, for sovereignty, for Americanism."
--Buck Sexton

"USAID is like Fidel Castro should have been running that place. They are so left wing, I don’t even know what to say."
--Buck Sexton

"Everybody just needs to chill regarding the economy. Trump knows what he’s doing. Things are going to get better quickly, but it’s not an overnight process."
 --Buck Sexton

VIP Video: Trump's Big Changes Will Get You Off the Hamster Treadmill
11 March, 2025

VIP Video: Trump's Big Changes Will Get You Off the Hamster Treadmill

Watch Buck put the world's collective panic over the very big things President Trump is trying to do in perspective.

Buck Reads Andrew Cuomo Tweets in Andrew Cuomo's Voice
10 March, 2025

Buck Reads Andrew Cuomo Tweets in Andrew Cuomo's Voice

Buck does his hilarious dramatic interpretation of Andrew Cuomo -- and throws in a little Gavin Newsom for no extra charge.

VIP Video: Signs America Is Healing
10 March, 2025

VIP Video: Signs America Is Healing

Watch Buck lay out the usual leftist panic meant to hide how great things are going. Trump laid out a plan. It will take a little time and require some adjustments, but believe in it.